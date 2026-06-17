Qantas picks London for first record-breaking non-stop flights

TOULOUSE, France: Qantas Airways on Wednesday (Jun 17) announced London as the first destination for the world's longest direct commercial flight, a roughly 20-hour trip from Sydney, eliminating the traditional stopover on the "Kangaroo Route".

The Australian carrier plans to start selling tickets in February and launch the flights in October 2027, CEO Vanessa Hudson told an event in Toulouse, France.

The flights are part of the airline's "Project Sunrise" initiative, which will later serve New York using modified Airbus A350-1000ULR jets designed to fly up to 22 hours with 238 passengers on board.

The announcement is part of a fleet overhaul that began in 2017 when Qantas challenged Airbus and Boeing to develop planes capable of ultra-long-haul non-stop routes from Australia.

"Australia's distance from the rest of the world should never stand in the way," Hudson said before unveiling the first Airbus jet, displayed in bright sunlight without its Rolls-Royce XWB-97 engines because of the early stage of its testing.

The aim is to cut what was once a five-day trek on the "Kangaroo Route" to London to around 19 to 21 hours, depending on routing and winds.

Qantas will use polar routes about a quarter of the time, especially during the northern hemisphere winter. The trip now takes some 24 to 25 hours via Singapore.

The project is a major gamble for Qantas, involving billions of dollars in aircraft, cabin upgrades and research into passenger health on ultra-long flights.

To succeed, it must convince travellers to pay more to avoid layovers, while minimising the discomfort from long flights.