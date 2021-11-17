Qatar accused of ignoring women after 'traumatic' airport searches

BRISBANE: One of the women pulled off a plane at Doha airport and forced to undergo an invasive gynaecological search told AFP on Wednesday (Nov 17) that she feels "disrespected and disregarded" by Qatari authorities and is still "terrified" of travelling a year later.

The French woman in her fifties, who asked not to be named, was among a group who were subjected to intrusive examinations in October 2020 as authorities tried to identify the mother of a newborn abandoned in an airport bathroom.

Seven women are now launching legal action against Qatar Airways and Qatari authorities, seeking redress for an ordeal that sparked condemnation and global attention ahead of the country hosting the 2022 World Cup.

The woman said she remained "absolutely terrified" at the thought of travelling again.

"I don't think that there's been a single day when I haven't thought about it," she told AFP. "It's still very much present in my mind."

She was among a group of female passengers escorted off a Sydney-bound plane late at night without explanation.

The woman said she grew increasingly nervous as they were led through Hamad International Airport and split into smaller groups, before being taken to the tarmac where armed officers stood near several parked ambulances.

"It was intimidating because there were a lot of policemen around and they all (had) heavy guns," she said.

Finally, an official told the assembled women they would be checked to see if one of them was the mother, sending her into "panic mode" at the thought of the gynaecological examination.

"I didn't feel, and I think that none of the women felt, that we had a choice," she said.

"They didn't ask for consent, they didn't say 'You have a right to say no'... They just said you do that, and then you go back to the plane."

Women on 10 Qatar Airways flights from Doha were subjected to the searches, including citizens of France, New Zealand and Australia, where the legal case is now being brought.

The woman, who was travelling alone, said the experience was "traumatic" and left the affected passengers in shock.