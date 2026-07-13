Singapore leaders send condolences after death of former Qatar ruler Sheikh Hamad

SINGAPORE: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have written to Qatar’s ruler to express their condolences following the passing of the former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Sheikh Hamad died on Jul 12 at the age of 74.

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, along with Senior Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office Teo Chee Hean, will represent Singapore in conveying condolences to the Qatar royal family at Lusail Palace on Jul 14, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Jul 13).

Sheikh Hamad presided over one of the most consequential periods in the country's history, driving a rapid transformation of the tiny desert state that reshaped its economy, global profile and political ambition. In 2013, he broke with tradition by abdicating and handing power to his son, current emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In his letter, President Tharman described Sheikh Hamad as an “exceptional statesman” whose “visionary leadership transformed Qatar and elevated its standing on the global stage”.

He said Sheikh Hamad had laid the foundations for Qatar’s progress across sectors including energy, media, aviation and education, while also strengthening the country’s role in international affairs.

“It was under His Highness’s leadership that Qatar was awarded hosting rights of the 2022 FIFA World Cup - the first nation in the Middle East to host this major sporting event,” President Tharman noted.

He added that Singapore remembers Sheikh Hamad’s friendship and support, highlighting his state visits to Singapore in 2005 and 2009, which helped advance bilateral ties.

President Tharman also pointed to Sheikh Hamad’s role in establishing the Qatar-Singapore High-Level Joint Committee in 2006, describing it as an important platform that continues to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, in a separate letter, said he was saddened to learn of Sheikh Hamad’s death and extended his condolences to Sheikh Tamim and the people of Qatar.

He described Sheikh Hamad as “a visionary leader who transformed Qatar into one of the world's leading economies and a respected voice in international affairs”.

“During his eighteen years as Emir from 1995 to 2013, Qatar harnessed its natural resources to achieve remarkable economic progress while investing in education, infrastructure, and human capital to secure the country's long-term development,” he added.

Mr Wong also highlighted Sheikh Hamad’s role in strengthening ties with Singapore, noting that his 2005 state visit marked a milestone in bilateral relations and led to the establishment of the joint committee the following year.