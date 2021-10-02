Polls open in Qatar's first legislative elections

DOHA: Qataris began voting on Saturday (Oct 2) in the Gulf Arab state's first legislative elections for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council in a vote that has stirred domestic debate about electoral inclusion and citizenship.

Voters began trickling into polling stations, where men and women entered separate sections to elect 30 members of the 45-seat body. The ruling emir will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members of the Council.

"With the chance to vote I feel this is a new chapter," Munira, who writes children's books and who asked to be identified by only one name, told Reuters. "I'm really happy (about) the number of women standing as candidates."

The Council will enjoy legislative authority and approve general state policies and the budget, but has no control over executive bodies setting defence, security, economic and investment policy for the small but wealthy gas producer, which bans political parties.

Eighteen women are among around 183 candidates hoping to be elected at stations across 30 districts in the country, which has for several years held municipal polls.

Campaigning has taken place on social media, community meetings and roadside billboards.

"This is a first-time experience for me ... to be here and meet people talking about these things that we need," said Khalid Almutawah, a candidate in the Markhiya district. "In the end we want to promote our society and we try our best to help our people and our government."