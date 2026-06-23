Qatar gas plant blast kills 13, injures dozens

"INTERNAL EXPLOSION"

Qatar's state-owned energy company said the blast erupted "during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which resulted in an explosion and fire at Barzan local gas supply facility".



Late Sunday, QatarEnergy said the fire had been brought under control after emergency response teams were deployed.



Ras Laffan had already been badly damaged in the US-Iran war as Iranian strikes targeted Gulf energy infrastructure and forced Qatar to halt gas production.



The deadly accident comes as hyrdocarbon-rich Gulf nations face challenges in boosting their output following Iranian attacks and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for the export of oil and gas.



Kaabi said the status of the Strait and attacks on Gulf nations remained a "geopolitical, military issue" drawing a line between Sunday's explosion which he said was "different".



"We have to take it in stride and move on and learn from it," the minister, who is also QatarEnergy's chief executive, added.



Earlier, Qatar's interior ministry had described Sunday's incident as an "internal explosion" and a "technical malfunction".