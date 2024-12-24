Qatar and Jordan pledge support to Syria

JORDAN WILL PROVIDE AID

Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has donned increasingly formal attire. He wore a blazer and open shirt in meetings with visiting officials last week and added a tie this week.



Syria's stability is a key security concern for Jordan, a US allied Arab state which borders the country to the south.



Safadi said he agreed with Sharaa on cooperating to counter the smuggling of drugs and weapons from Syria to Jordan - a problem for years under Assad.



Safadi also noted that Islamic State, with which Sharaa's group clashed earlier in the Syrian war, remained a threat.



"Our brothers in Syria also realize that this is a threat. God willing, we will all cooperate, not just Jordan and Syria, but all Arab countries and the international community, in fighting this scourge that poses a threat to everyone," he said.



"I focused on reconstruction efforts and Jordan will provide aid," Safadi said, adding that the new Syrian administration must have the opportunity to develop its plans.



There was no immediate statement from the Syrian side on the meeting.



Sharaa, who met senior US diplomats last week, severed ties with Al Qaeda in 2016. He has said his primary focus is on reconstruction and achieving economic development and that he is not interested in engaging in any new conflicts.