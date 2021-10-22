Logo
Qatar mandates private health insurance for expatriates
World

Passengers wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak sit at the food court area as they wait for their flight, at the Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar, Aug 10, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)

22 Oct 2021 02:20AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 02:20AM)
DOHA: Employers in Qatar will be required to provide health insurance coverage for expatriates and their families under a new law issued by the emir this week, a senior Qatari official said on Thursday.

The huge number of foreign workers in the small but wealthy Gulf natural gas producer means Qatari nationals account for only 10 per cent of the population.

Currently, foreign residents and visitors can access basic public health care for free by paying a nominal fee for a government health card and employers are not obliged to provide additional private health insurance.

The law, which was carried on state news agency QNA on Wednesday, takes effect six months after it is published in the official gazette. No reason was given for the move.

It also requires all visitors to Qatar to purchase a health insurance plan that covers them while in the country, which is hosting the 2022 soccer World Cup.

Source: Reuters

