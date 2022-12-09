Qatar probing death of a Filipino worker at World Cup training site: Official

DOHA: Qatar has launched a work safety investigation into the death of a worker, Qatari officials said on Thursday (Dec 9), after reports that a Filipino man died at a training site during the soccer World Cup, marked by controversy over treatment of migrant workers.

Nasser Al Khater, Chief Executive of the 2022 World Cup in Doha, confirmed to Reuters that a worker died, without providing specifics, and stated that "death is a natural part of life" while offering condolences to his family.

Online sports publication The Athletic reported on Wednesday that a Filipino man contracted to fix lights in a car park at the Sealine Resort, the training site of the Saudi national team, died after he "slipped off a ramp while walking alongside the vehicle and fell headfirst against concrete".

Citing multiple unnamed sources, it said the accident occurred during the World Cup, but did not specify when.

The resort did not immediately respond to a Reuters' query.

"If the investigation concludes that safety protocols were not followed, the company will be subject to legal action and severe financial penalties," another Qatar government official said in a statement when contacted by Reuters.

"The rate of work-related accidents has consistently declined in Qatar since strict health and safety standards were introduced and enforcement has been stepped up," the official said.