What does Qatar's suspension of mediation mean for the Gaza war?

DOHA: Qatar's suspension of its crucial mediation between Israel and Hamas has crushed hopes for a long-stalled truce in the Gaza war and hostage release deal.

The wealthy Gulf country hosts the largest United States base in the Middle East and Hamas' political office, and has played a pivotal role in indirect talks since the Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war.

The negotiations offered the only hope for freeing Israeli hostages held by Hamas and ending a war that has left 43,603 people dead in Gaza, according to a toll from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

But Qatar announced last week that it has put its mediation on hold until Israel and Hamas show "willingness and seriousness" to end the conflict.

WHERE DO TALKS STAND?

Since a one-week pause in fighting last year, when scores of hostages were released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, successive rounds of negotiations have made no headway.

This month, Hamas rejected a proposal from Egypt and Qatar for a short-term truce, as it did not offer a lasting ceasefire.

Israel has repeatedly vowed it will not stop fighting until it achieves its war objectives - to crush Hamas and bring the hostages home.

While Egypt borders Gaza and the US is Israel's main backer, Qatar's role in the talks was unique in that was the only player able to claim neutral ground.

It has mediated in numerous international crises, including in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan.

Negotiations on Gaza need a broker and "I can't see how that would be anyone else", Andreas Krieg, a senior lecturer at King's College London.

The talks are "now in a situation where there is no negotiation process anymore", he added.