Singapore-based security firm provides safety cover for Qatar World Cup

The security officers are a common sight in World Cup venues across Qatar, patrolling at spots such as public areas and places of accommodation.

OVERZEALOUS FANS

The security organisation has a broad range of responsibilities for the tournament, explained Group Security System Certis International managing director Luis Phay, including providing cover for the pitches where teams train, at the guests’ accommodations, and also at the airport where fans and players arrive in Qatar.

“We know football can be emotionally charged, right? When people come together, while we enjoy the sport of football, there is also reason for conflict when teams are beaten, teams won,” he noted.

“So in that sense, we see this as one area where we can make a difference, where we provide the necessary risk management so that we can manage such crises more proactively rather than reactively.”

Mr Ignacio Raul Bertoia, chief guard of Group Security System Certis International, said they are expecting security breach attempts, such as overzealous fans invading the pitch.

“Our job is to try to read this before it happens,” he said. “There are certain kinds of behaviours among people in the crowd that, if you're well-prepared and you are doing the things properly, you can anticipate that kind of threat.”

Training facilities are also an area to guard, given that passionate fans may gather there to try and catch a glimpse of their favourite football stars.