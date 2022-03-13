Logo
Qatari foreign minister to visit Moscow on Sunday, says source
FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani speaks during a news conference following a signing ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC on November 12 , 2021. Olivier Douliery /Pool via REUTERS

13 Mar 2022 03:54PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2022 03:54PM)
DOHA: Qatar's foreign minister will travel to Moscow on Sunday (Mar 13) for discussions on the Iran nuclear talks and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a source familiar with the visit said.

The source said Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Thani, whose gas producing country is a US ally, would meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Eleven month-old talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations despite having a largely completed text.

Russia wants guarantees that its trade with Iran will not be affected by sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine - a demand Western powers say is unacceptable and Washington has insisted it will not agree to.

Sheikh Mohammed on Saturday discussed the nuclear talks in separate phone calls with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs said in a tweet.

The talks in Vienna seek to bring Iran back into compliance with the pact's restrictions on its rapidly advancing nuclear activities and bring the United States back into the accord it left in 2018 under former president Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Qatar's ruling emir met with Bektum Rostam, a special envoy for Ukraine's president, to discuss diplomatic efforts to end the war, Qatar's state news agency reported.

Source: Reuters/vc

