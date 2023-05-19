Despite cancellation of the Quad summit, grouping continues to prove its worth in the region, say experts

“It provides a kind of network for us in the region. It is not simply about dependence on the United States or indeed, if you like, capitulating to Chinese influence. The Quad proves that Australia can do smart diplomacy as a middle power with democratic partners but in a way that stabilises the region,” he said.

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who played a key role in helping to forge the Quad, called it one of the most important advances in Australia’s security since Canberra signed an alliance with the US.

“That’s a very strong statement. I’m not sure the current government would go quite so far, but it’s very important in terms of enmeshing the role of the US in the region, achieving greater convergence with India and also partnering with Japan,” said director of the Southeast Asia Programme at think tank Lowy Institute Susannah Patton.

NEED FOR US TO DEAL WITH DOMESTIC ISSUES

It is better for the US to deal with its domestic issues first, analysts said.

It has been said repeatedly by various theorists and politicians that foreign policy starts at home, said Professor of International Relations and Political Science Aurel Braun.

“If you are going to be powerful abroad, you need to be strong at home. And clearly, the crisis over the potential debt ceiling, the need to resolve that between the Republicans and the Democrats, is a crucial one,” Prof Braun from the University of Toronto told CNA’s Asia First on Friday (May 19).

“The United States cannot afford to default. It sends the wrong kind of message.”

He added the Biden administration needs to move on that very quickly to find a compromise “so they can focus on those foreign policy issues that are really pressing internationally and not allow domestic factors to overwhelm the ability of the largest democratic country to act in an effective way internationally”.