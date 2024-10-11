'Like a quake': Beirut shaken after deadliest strikes on centre

INJURED HAND

Israel has repeatedly pounded Beirut's southern suburbs, the bastion of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, over the last two weeks but Thursday's raid was only the third time the city centre has been targeted.



At the site of the second strike in the Nweiri neighbourhood, a brand new eight-storey building had been damaged.



Ayman, who lives across the street and declined to give his last name, said he "heard three explosions".



"The kitchen windows exploded... and my son started crying," he said.



Firemen worked to put out the blaze after the strike on what the National News Agency described as a "residential building".