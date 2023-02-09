Two children killed, driver arrested as bus crashes into Quebec day care

At least two children were killed after a bus crashed into a day care center near Montreal on Wednesday (Feb 8), police said, with the driver arrested for homicide and eyewitnesses suggesting he may have acted deliberately.

LAVAL:

Canadian police did not immediately confirm the cause of the crash, which left several children trapped under the vehicle after it slammed into the building in the suburb of Laval at around 8.30am local time.

Two children died in the collision, while six others transported to hospital "are out of danger", said Laval police spokeswoman Erika Landry.

"The driver, a 51-year-old man, was arrested for homicide and dangerous driving," she told reporters at the scene.