Queen Camilla: Charles' wife gets title on coronation invite

LONDON: King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch’s May 6 coronation.

Camilla, who until now has been described as queen consort, is given equal billing on the ornate medieval-style invitations that will be sent to more than 2,000 guests and were unveiled on Tuesday (Apr 4).

The new title is another step in the remarkable transformation of a woman once derided as a homewrecker because of her role in the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to the late Princess Diana.

Charles and Camilla met long before the future king married Diana in 1981 and their relationship continued throughout the tumultuous marriage. That made Camilla an object of scorn among Diana’s many fans, who rallied around the princess as her marriage collapsed.