Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual audiences due to COVID-19: Palace

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II cancelled two engagements on Thursday (Feb 24) after she tested positive for COVID-19 at the weekend, Buckingham Palace said.

"The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date," a spokesman said.

Royal officials announced last Sunday that the 95-year-old head of state had tested positive and had "mild" COVID-19 symptoms, but would continue with "light duties".

Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, tested positive for the second time since early 2020 on Feb 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor Castle.

The queen, who is in her record-breaking 70th year on the throne, cancelled similar virtual engagements planned for Tuesday, but spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

The monarch and the prime minister hold regular weekly meetings in private. They were conducted by telephone rather than in person due to coronavirus restrictions.

Palace officials said that there were no further engagements planned for this week. The latest cancellation will inevitably stoke further fears for her health, given her advanced age.