Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused after reaching capacity
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused after reaching capacity

Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused after reaching capacity

People queue near London Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II who's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sep 16, 2022. (Photo: AP/Christophe Ena)

16 Sep 2022 05:34PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2022 06:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London was temporarily closed on Friday (Sep 16) after reaching capacity, the government said, as officials warned of waiting times of at least 14 hours.

Elizabeth died in Scotland aged 96 last week, prompting an outpouring of emotion that drew tens of thousands out to see her coffin on its journey to London, and that has now compelled many more to join long lines pay their respects during a four and a half day lying-in-state ceremony.

"Entry (to the queue) will be paused for at least six hours," Britain's culture department said on Twitter. "Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens."

The constantly moving queue is snaking its way from Southwark Park in central southeast London to Westminster Hall, where some 750,000 people in total are expected to file past the Queen's coffin before Monday morning.

"I've no sensation in my knees at all or my legs," said Hyacinth Appah, a mourner from London who was in the queue.

"But it's been fine. Most of the people have been lovely and we've had quite a nice time."

People wait in a queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sep 16, 2022. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)
People queue near London Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II who's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sep 16, 2022. (Photo: AP/Christophe Ena)

The queue was around 4.9 miles (around 8km) long as of 9am GMT (5pm, Singapore time) the culture department's live queue tracker showed.

Another mourner from London, Naomi Brown, said she waited for nearly 11 hours after joining the queue on Thursday night after work.

"I just thought, I'm never going to do it again. I have so much respect for the queen, not once did she ever falter," 29-year-old Brown said, speaking to Reuters as she was nearing the front of the queue.

"She has been such a good symbol for our country ... it feels like we have lost a family member."

Later on Friday, King Charles, his sister Princess Anne, and brothers Princes Andrew and Edward will keep a silent vigil at the queen's coffin for 15 minutes. 

Related:

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

United Kingdom Queen Elizabeth II

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.