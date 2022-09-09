Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday (Sep 8).

Family members had rushed to be by the queen's side in her Scottish home Balmoral Castle earlier in the day, after doctors said they were concerned about her health and that she should remain under medical supervision.

The queen, the world's oldest monarch, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

As the queen's eldest child, Prince Charles is the next in line for the throne.

The 73-year-old, who is also known as the Prince of Wales, had travelled to Balmoral with his wife Camilla to be by the queen's side.

Elizabeth had been queen of Britain and more than a dozen other countries since 1952, and earlier this year celebrated her 70th year on the throne.

She ascended the throne aged 25 on the death of her father, George VI, in 1952, inheriting dominion over a Britain still emerging from the ravages of World War II and with Winston Churchill as prime minister.

During her reign, the queen saw 14 prime ministers; witnessed the Berlin wall rise and fall; watched Britain join and leave the European Union; and helped form the Commonwealth of 54 nations.

On Tuesday, she appointed Liz Truss as the 15th prime minister under her reign.