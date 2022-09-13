Well-wishers start 2-day wait to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

The queue to file past the catafalque is expected to snake for several kilometres along the banks of the River Thames.

"It's going to be emotional and I don't know how I'll feel going in there as the first one," said Nanthakumaran, a 56-year-old administration assistant originally from Sri Lanka.

"It's going to be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be part of this unique event," she told AFP.

"It's our duty to say thank you. It's going to be prayers from the heart. It's going to be very sombre, quiet and overwhelming."

"SHE MEANT EVERYTHING"

After hearing that the queen died on Thursday aged 96, Nanthakumaran knew she wanted to file past the coffin - but found out where the start of the queue would be by chance while walking past, and decided to stay standing there.

The queue starts across the Thames from the Houses of Parliament, where the British flag flies at half-mast from the Victoria Tower.

Camping is not allowed so Nanthakumaran's daughter is going to bring her a folding chair, some warm clothes and some food.

"I'm not a great eater anyway," she said.

Second in line was Anne, 65, a former air stewardess from Cardiff, who sat in a folding chair wearing two Wales rugby tops and a Welsh flag across her knees.

"I was devastated. Shocked. In disbelief," she said of the queen's death.

"She meant everything to us. She was our sovereign.

"We have to show our respect for the service she gave to our country."