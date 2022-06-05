Picnics and parade to end Queen Elizabeth II's historic jubilee

The curtain comes down on four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee on Sunday (Jun 5), in a finale of picnics, a public parade and a pop serenade.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran wraps up a day-long pageant in central London with a rendition of his 2017 hit Perfect, capping a long-weekend of festivities combining military pomp and tradition with music and culture.

Across the country, more than 10 million people braved overcast skies to share food with friends, family and neighbours to mark the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking 70-year reign.

It was unclear if the queen will attend any events Sunday after she was forced to skip events on the previous two days because of increasing difficulties walking and standing.

At a star-studded music concert outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday she put in a surprise on-screen appearance, taking tea with the beloved children's book and film character Paddington Bear.

In the pre-recorded video, she tapped out the drumbeat of rock band Queen's We Will Rock You - the concert's opening number - on a fine china teacup and saucer to get the party started.

The clip, in which the monarch jokingly revealed that she keeps a marmalade sandwich in her handbag, had been viewed 1.7 million times on the royals' official YouTube channel by Sunday morning.

A peak of 13.4 million viewers watched the concert on television, the BBC said.

The queen previously made a cameo with James Bond actor Daniel Craig for the opening of the London 2012 Olympics.