Britain gets in party mode with star-studded concert for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

LONDON: Britain revelled in celebrations on Saturday (Jun 5) for Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne as it staged a spectacular "party at the palace" featuring Diana Ross, Andrea Bocelli and Rod Stewart while Prince Charles led heartfelt tributes.

The concert, the climax of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking Platinum Jubilee, saw 22,000 ticket-holders watch performers on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside Buckingham Palace.

Tens of thousands more thronged the city centre while millions watched on television as an array of performers dazzled and personal messages from household names in Britain and beyond were beamed onto the palace.

"You have met us and talked with us, you laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years," Charles said from the stage as the event drew to a close.

"You pledged to serve your whole life - you continue to deliver. That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight."

"HAPPY JUBILEE, MA'AM"

The country's longest-reigning monarch did not attend the two-and-a-half-hour concert in person, but made repeated appearances in archive footage and clips of past comments and speeches, and was said to be watching on television in Windsor Castle.

She had made two public appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the first day of celebrations on Thursday, but that left her in "some discomfort", the palace said, amid persistent difficulties walking and standing.

She withdrew from a Friday thanksgiving church service and missed Saturday's flat-racing showcase the Derby for only the fourth time since 1952.

As that night's star-studded show started, the monarch made a surprise on-screen appearance in a comedic pre-recorded scene taking tea with Britain's beloved children's book and film character Paddington Bear.

"Happy Jubilee, ma'am, and thank you. For everything," the bear told her, as they jokingly shared their love for marmalade sandwiches.

"That's very kind," the queen replied, before the pair began tapping out the drum beat to rock band Queen's We Will Rock You on their tea cups and saucers with silver spoons.

The short sketch was reportedly filmed at Windsor in March and kept top secret, with few members of the royal family even aware of it.