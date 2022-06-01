UK forgets crisis to party for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

LONDON: Putting aside a biting inflationary crisis and doubts over the monarchy's future, Britons are set to party this week to mark a record-breaking 70 years on the throne for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Platinum Jubilee offers a four-day respite from a surge in prices not seen since the 1970s, with accounts emerging daily of people struggling to put food on the table and clothe their children.

With two public holidays from Thursday (Jun 2) and then the weekend, pubs, restaurants and retailers are hoping for a timely sales boost, after a difficult period including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the sun set to shine across the four days, we're hoping to see pub gardens filled with people raising a toast to Her Majesty the Queen and showing their support for two great British institutions," the British Beer and Pub Association said.

There are thousands fewer pubs in Britain than when the queen ascended the throne amid gloomy post-war rationing in 1952.

And support for the monarchy itself is an open question once the increasingly frail 96-year-old monarch departs the scene.