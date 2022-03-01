Queen Elizabeth II returns to duties after COVID-19 scare

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II held two virtual audiences on Tuesday (Mar 1), Buckingham Palace said, after she was forced to cancel engagements last week due to COVID-19.

Concerns have mounted for the 95-year-old monarch's health since she tested positive on Feb 20, overshadowing the start of her record-breaking 70th year on the throne.

But a palace statement indicated that she was now well enough to hold engagements, hosting the new ambassadors of Andorra and Chad from her home at Windsor Castle.

The queen last week cancelled similar scheduled engagements with new ambassadors as she was suffering from what were described as "mild" COVID-19 symptoms.

A diplomatic reception she was also due to attend on Wednesday this week was cancelled on the advice of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Buckingham Palace has said that it will not give a running commentary on the head of state's health, but confirmation that she is undertaking duties again will be seen as a positive.

She was forced to slow down on medical advice after spending a night in hospital following unspecified tests in October last year.

She has rarely been seen in public since.