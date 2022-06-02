Queen Elizabeth offers thanks as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II thanked all those involved in her Platinum Jubilee celebrations ahead of four days of pomp, parties, parades and public holidays to herald her record-breaking 70 years on the British throne.

Millions of people across Britain and the world are expected to join the festivities starting on Thursday (Jun 2) in honour of the 96-year-old, who has reigned for longer than any of her predecessors, the government said.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," Elizabeth said in a statement.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."