Queen Elizabeth's death: Reaction from world leaders

Qeen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday (Sep 8).

Here is some reaction to the news:

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonisation of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

"I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership."

US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND JILL BIDEN

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," they said in a statement. "Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour."

SHEHBAZ SHARIF, PRIME MINISTER OF PAKISTAN

"Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the royal family, people & government of the UK."

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives - and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history."

GHANAIAN PRESIDENT NANA AKUFO-ADDO

"The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties."

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN

“I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family at the passing of the Queen. To us she was a much admired and respected monarch, to them she was a mother and grandmother."

“The Queen was a much loved and admired monarch, whose record reign of 70 years is an absolute testament to her, and her commitment to us all. She was extraordinary."

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

"With the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second, an historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end."

"Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole."

"There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty’s own words: 'Grief is the price we pay for love'."

JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER ANDREW HOLNESS

"It was with great and profound sadness, that I learnt of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, whose reign spanned seven decades. We join our brothers and sisters in the Commonwealth in mourning her passing, and pray for the comfort of the members of her family, and the people of the United Kingdom, as they grieve the loss of their beloved Queen and matriarch, "

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI

"Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom.

US SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL

“For 70 long years, from the aftermath of World War II well into the 21st century, across 15 different Prime Ministers, through great triumphs and great challenges, the Queen’s steady leadership safeguarded the land she loved. Despite spending nearly three quarters of a century as one of the most famous and admired individuals on the planet, the Queen made sure her reign was never really about herself - not her fame, not her feelings, not her personal wants or needs. She guided venerable institutions through modern times using timeless virtues like duty, dignity, and sacrifice. She offered our contemporary world a living master class it needed badly."

FORMER US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND FORMER FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP

"Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world."

FORMER US PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

"Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us."

"Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."

FORMER US PRESIDENT GEORGE W BUSH

"Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency. Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign. Americans in particular appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship."

FORMER US PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON

"My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN

"It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was the world’s longest serving Head of State and one of the most respected personalities worldwide. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the British people."

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL

"Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment.

IRISH PRIME MINISTER MICHEAL MARTIN

"On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."

"Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen."

DUTCH KING WILLEM-ALEXANDER

"We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people. We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time."

THE ROYAL HOUSE OF NORWAY

"The Royal Family is deeply saddened to receive the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away."

KING CARL XVI GUSTAF OF SWEDEN

“With sadness, my family and I have today received the news that my dear relative, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away.

"The Queen served Her countries and the Commonwealth with an outstanding devotion and sense of duty. She has been a constant presence, not only in British society but internationally. In addition, she has always been a good friend to my family and a link to our shared family history."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ

"We mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a role model and inspiration for millions, also here in Germany. Her commitment to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of World War II will remain unforgotten. She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour."

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MARIO DRAGHI

"Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy. She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and warm feelings everywhere. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society in constant and profound evolution."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

"My condolences to the entire Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II."

"A figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history."

CZECH PRIME MINISTER PETR FIALA

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. Sending heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Royal family and the British people and the people of the Commonwealth."

POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

"My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and all the British people on passing of Her Majesty The Queen. For decades she has been an embodiment of everything that makes Britain truly Great. She will be missed and remembered in Poland and all over the world."

KAJA KALLAS, PRIME MINISTER OF ESTONIA

"Her sense of service and dedication to public duty were unparalleled. It's the end of an era but her legend will live on and inspire."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the UA people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

CHIEF MINISTER OF GIBRALTAR FABIAN PICARDO

"The People of Gibraltar will mourn Her Majesty as a monarch who has reigned wisely and with incomparable dedication throughout the period of our post-war emergence as a part of the British family of nations."

"The People of Gibraltar and the Government proclaim their loyalty to the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to His Majesty The King."

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES VICE PRESIDENT SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL MAKTOUM

"We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people. Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world."

UAE'S PRESIDENT MOHAMED BIN ZAYED

"Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion & a tireless commitment to serving her country."

ABDULLAH BIN AL HUSSEIN, KING OF JORDAN

"Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades. She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend. We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time."

IRAQI PRESIDENT BARHAM SALIH

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. I extend profound condolences to the royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth will be remembered as a great icon of history who served with grace, dignity and fortitude."

HONDURAN FOREIGN MINISTER EDUARDO ENRIQUE REINA

"Our sincere condolences to the people and government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, a message of sympathy to her family."

ARGENTINE GOVERNMENT

Expressed its "sorrow" at the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said that it "stood by the British people and her family in this moment of pain".

VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT NICOLAS MADURO

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of England, British monarch. We express our condolences to the royal family, to the United Kingdom and to the British people. Peace to her Soul!".

ECUADORIAN PRESIDENT GUILLERMO LASSO

"Distraught at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, whose long life and dedication to the service of her people go down in history as an exemplary reign."

PARAGUAYAN PRESIDENT MARIO ABDO BENÍTEZ

"From the Republic of Paraguay, we convey our condolences to the Royal Family, the Government and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who will always be remembered for her great vocation of service, " said

MEXICAN FOREIGN MINISTER MARCELO EBRARD

"Our thoughts and condolences to the people and government of the United Kingdom."

COSTA RICA FOREIGN MINISTRY

"Costa Rica expresses its heartfelt condolences to the British government and people as well as to the Commonwealth of Nations on the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

PANAMANIAN PRESIDENT LAURENTINO CORTIZO

"I send heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the British people and the Commonwealth on the physical passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who honored Panama on a historic State Visit six decades ago. Peace to her soul."

EL SALVADOR PRESIDENT NAYIB BUKELE

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. My wife Gabriela and I extend our deepest sympathies to the British people and the Royal Family. Her Majesty’s legacy will always remain a touchstone for our shared values of empathy, solidarity and service."