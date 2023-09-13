Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

MARRAKESH: Hopes dimmed on Tuesday (Sep 12) in Morocco's search for survivors, four days after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,900 people, most of them in remote villages of the High Atlas Mountains.

Search-and-rescue teams from the kingdom and from abroad kept digging through the rubble of broken mud-brick homes, hoping for signs of life in a race against time following the 6.8-magnitude quake late Friday.

The Red Cross appealed for more than US$100 million in aid to meet the "most pressing needs" in the north African country, including water, shelter, health and sanitation services.

"We need to make sure we avoid a second wave of disaster," said Caroline Holt, global director of operations at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

In the tourist hub of Marrakesh, whose UNESCO-listed historic centre suffered cracks and other major damage, many families still slept out in the open, huddled in blankets on public squares for fear of aftershocks.

But the need was most desperate in remote and poor mountain villages, many only reachable via winding dirt roads, where traditional adobe homes crumbled to rubble and dust and inhabitants have searched by hand for missing relatives.

About 100 people died in the mountain village of Douzrou, 80km southwest of Marrakech, where survivors now live in makeshift shelters, away from their destroyed or badly damaged homes.

"We want to be relocated as soon as possible. We lost everything, even our livestock, but no one came to see us," said Hossine Benhammou, 61, who lost nine family members in the earthquake.

"The weather conditions here are very harsh," said Ismail Oubella, 36, who lost three children, his pregnant wife and his mother. "We fear the worst with the coming winter."

Another resident, Lahcen Ouhmane, 68, said that "we are afraid of the rains that could cut the unpaved road that leads to our village. We risk starving".