Race against time for US debt crisis bill in Congress

WASHINGTON: Republican and Democratic leaders scrambled Monday (May 29) to secure congressional support for a bill aimed at avoiding a catastrophic US debt default - with just one week left before the government starts running out of money.

The bill, finalised on Sunday by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy after weeks of frantic negotiations, faces opposition from the progressive and hard-right wings of their respective parties.

Ultra-conservative Republicans feel McCarthy should have secured far deeper spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling and allowing the government to keep borrowing money.

The left wing of the Democratic Party is equally unhappy that Biden agreed to any spending limits at all.