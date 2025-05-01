Raging wildfires near Jerusalem trigger army deployment

JERUSALEM: Thick plumes of smoke billowed above highways near Jerusalem on Wednesday (Apr 30) as firefighters rushed to control wildfires that have injured several people and prompted Defence Minister Israel Katz to declare the situation a "national emergency".



Israel's Magen David Adom rescue agency reported that hundreds of civilians were at risk from the worst brushfires in years, with Katz ordering troops to deploy to support firefighters.



MDA said it had provided treatment to around 23 people, 13 of whom were taken to hospital, the majority suffering from smoke inhalation and burns. Among them were two pregnant women and two children less than a year old, it added.



It said the alert level had been raised to the highest tier.



"We are facing a national emergency, and all available forces must be mobilised to save lives and bring the fires under control," Katz said in a statement from his ministry.



Police closed the main Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway and evacuated residents along the route as brushfires broke out again in an area ravaged by blazes a week ago. Communities home to thousands of people have been cleared out.