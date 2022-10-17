Logo
World

Raisi blames Biden for inciting 'chaos and terror' in Iran: IRNA

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Cica Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct 13, 2022. (Photo: Iran's President Website/West Asia News Agency/Handout via REUTERS)

17 Oct 2022 12:57AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 12:57AM)
DUBAI: President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday (Oct 16) blamed his US counterpart for inciting "chaos, terror, and destruction" in Iran, the official IRNA news agency reported, amid protests that have rocked the country for the past four weeks.

"The American president, who allows himself through his comments to incite chaos, terror and destruction in another country, should be reminded of the eternal words of the founder of the Islamic Republic, who called America the great satan," Raisi said.

"Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights," US President Joe Biden said on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

