Ramaphosa labels US attacks on South Africa "misinformation"

Ramaphosa said in a televised address the reasons the US gave for its "non-participation" were informed by "baseless and false allegations that South Africa is perpetrating genocide against Afrikaners and the confiscation of land from white people".

"This is blatant misinformation about our country," the president said on the SABC broadcast.

"As a country, we are aware that the stance taken by the US administration has been influenced by a sustained campaign of disinformation by groups and individuals within our country, in the US and elsewhere.

"These people who are spreading disinformation are endangering and undermining South Africa's national interests, destroying South African jobs and weakening our country's relations with one of our most important partners."

Ramaphosa however said South Africa was willing "to continue to engage in dialogue with the United States government, and to do so with respect and with dignity as equal sovereign countries".