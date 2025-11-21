Ramaphosa says US discussing coming to G20 in South Africa, White House denies

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's president said on Thursday (Nov 20) the US had signalled it might change its mind and participate in the G20 summit in Johannesburg after a boycott by the Trump administration, but the White House dismissed the report as "fake news."

Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at a joint news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

"We have received notice from the United States, a notice which we are still in discussions with them over, about a change of mind, about participating in one shape or form or other in the summit," he said.

"This comes in the days before the summit. And so therefore we need to engage in those types of discussions to see how practical it is and what it finally really means."

US President Donald Trump's administration had said it will not attend the first G20 summit in Africa, alleging that the host country, previously ruled by its white minority apartheid system until 1994, discriminates against white people.