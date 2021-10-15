Nations vow to combat ransomware at US-led summit

WASHINGTON: More than two dozen nations resolved on Thursday (Oct 14) to battle collectively against the global and escalating threat posed by cyber-extortionists, following a Washington-led anti-ransomware summit.

The United States gathered the countries - with the notable exception of Russia - to unify and boost efforts to fight a cybercrime that is transnational, on the rise and potentially devastating.

"The threat of ransomware is complex and global in nature and requires a shared response," said a joint summit statement following the two-day meeting. The statement added that nations "recognise the need for urgent action, common priorities and complementary efforts".

Ransomware attacks involve breaking into an entity's networks to encrypt its data, then demanding a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange for the key to unlock it.

Stronger digital security and offline backups as well as collectively targeting the laundering of the attacks' proceeds were identified as crucial steps in the fight.

"We will consider all national tools available in taking action against those responsible for ransomware operations threatening critical infrastructure and public safety," the statement said.

The nations also resolved to work together in law enforcement operations - which are challenging because they cross borders and require special skills - and the use of diplomatic pressure.

Although Moscow denies any responsibility, most recent ransomware attacks against the United States have been blamed on Russian-speaking hacker groups or those operating from Russian territory.

White House officials said Russia was not invited to this "first round" of talks "for a host of reasons", but that Washington had opened a separate line of communication with Moscow on the sensitive topic.

The US "engages directly" with Russia "on the issue of ransomware" through the US-Kremlin Experts Group, which is led by the White House, senior administration officials said.

"We do look to the Russian government to address ransomware criminal activity coming from actors within Russia ... we've had ... frank and professional exchanges in which we've communicated those expectations", the officials said.

"We’ve seen some steps by the Russian government and are looking to see follow-up actions," they added.

The United Kingdom, Australia, India, Japan, France, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, the European Union, Israel, Kenya, Mexico, and others were among the roughly 30 that joined in the virtual gathering that ran from Wednesday to Thursday.