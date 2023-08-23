Rare spotless giraffe born in US zoo

WASHINGTON: Just three weeks old, a giraffe in the southern US state of Tennessee is already making headlines for its unique characteristics, or rather lack thereof: it has no spots.

Described by Bright's Zoo director David Bright as very rare, the animal known as a reticulated giraffe was born on Jul 31 and now stands six feet (1.8m) tall.

Bright said the female is "a beautiful solid brown", without any of the species' distinctive patterns which help to camouflage it in the wild.

It's the first known giraffe born without any spots since 1972 in Japan, he said.

The baby's name is yet to be chosen from a list proposed by users on the zoo's Facebook page.