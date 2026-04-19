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Rat poison found in baby food jar in Austria as products recalled
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Rat poison found in baby food jar in Austria as products recalled

Rat poison found in baby food jar in Austria as products recalled

Austrian police found rat poison in a baby food jar in a probe that has seen the supplier - Germany-based HiPP - recall the line over suspected tampering. (Image: iStock)

19 Apr 2026 04:33PM
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VIENNA: Austrian police have found rat poison in a baby food jar, they said late Saturday (Apr 18), in a probe that has seen the supplier recall the line over suspected tampering.

The Germany-based HiPP brand announced the recall at SPAR supermarkets in Austria late Friday over the possibility that "a hazardous substance" was introduced into its "carrot with potato" puree through tampering.

As part of ongoing investigations in Germany, police have seized jars in Austria, as well as the Czech Republic and Slovakia, police in Austria's eastern Burgenland province said in a statement.

"A sample of the seized product was examined on Saturday afternoon and tested positive for rat poison," they said.

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Austria's agency for food protection said on Saturday that rat poison may have been introduced as part of an extortion scheme.

Customers were asked not to consume the product, which can be identified by a white label with a red circle on the bottom of the jar, and instead return it to the store of purchase.

The scare is the latest to hit the baby food market.

Related:

Since December, several manufacturers - including European giants such as Nestle, Danone and Lactalis - have issued recalls of infant formula in more than 60 countries that could be contaminated with the toxin cereulide.

Several infants who consumed powdered milk containing cereulide - which can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea - have died, according to French authorities.

French prosecutors said in March that the death of one baby in January "does not appear to be linked" to the infant's consumption of contaminated formula.

Source: AFP/fh

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