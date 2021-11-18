Receding waters help flood-hit Canadian town to avoid disaster

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia : Receding floodwaters helped a Canadian town avoid disaster on Thursday (Nov 18) as the province of British Columbia faced up to what one expert said was the costliest natural disaster in the country's history.

More than 18,000 people were stranded after a series of floods and mudslides destroyed roads, houses and bridges while blocking off entire towns and cutting access to the country's largest port.

Premier John Horgan declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and said the death toll would most likely rise from the one confirmed fatality.

At one point the city of Abbotsford, to the east of Vancouver, feared the waters would overwhelm their pumping station and force the evacuation of all 160,000 residents.

But late on Wednesday, mayor Henry Braun said the situation was improving.

"Throughout the day water levels have continued to abate," he told reporters. "There's a recovery coming. We are still focusing ... on getting out people and keeping them safe, but the recovery is just around the corner."

Residents in Merritt, which has been cut off for almost four days, told CTV on Thursday that the waters there were also starting to drop.