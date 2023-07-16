Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Europe and Asia

ROME: Tens of millions of people were battling dangerously high temperatures around the world on Sunday (Jul 16) as record heat forecasts hung over parts of the United States, Europe and Asia, in the latest example of the threat from global warming.

A powerful heatwave stretching from California to Texas was expected to peak, according to the US National Weather Service, which warned of an "extremely hot and dangerous weekend".

Daytime highs were forecast to range between 10 and 20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in the west.

Arizona's state capital Phoenix recorded 16 straight days above 109F (43 degrees Celsius), with residents facing temperatures of 111F (44 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, en route to an expected 115F (46 degrees Celsius).

California's Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, is also likely to register new peaks on Sunday, with the mercury possibly rising to 130F (54 degrees Celsius).

Authorities have been sounding the alarm, advising people to avoid outdoor activities in the daytime and to be wary of dehydration.