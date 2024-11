Record high US$15.9 billion spent on US election campaigns

Themes hammered home in Harris ads have been taxation, abortion rights, the economy and healthcare. Trump ads have mainly underlined immigration, inflation, crime, taxation, as well as the economy.Pennsylvania led swing state spending for the presidential contest at US$264 million, followed by Michigan at US$151 million and Georgia at US$137 million.Overall, Pennsylvania saw an eye-watering US$1.2 billion on all races, all the way down to local officials, in the cycle.Despite the shift to online entertainment, digital platforms received US$419 million in presidential advertising, representing only 17 per cent of total spending.On Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram, Democrats outspent Republicans US$132.4 million to US$24.7 million, while on X, Republicans led spending US$1.1 million to Democrats' US$150,000, AdImpact said.