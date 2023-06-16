Record UK drinking water demand sparks water use restrictions

LONDON: Millions of people across parts of southern Britain will be banned from using garden hoses as a hot spell sparks record demand for drinking water, authorities said on Friday (Jun 16).

A temporary ban for people living in the southern Kent and Sussex areas will come into force on Jun 26 as forecasters predict the summer will see little rainfall.

South East Water said that demand in June had broken records despite the company providing an extra 120 million litres of water a day.

A lack of water for sanitary facilities on Friday forced three schools in East Sussex to partially close.

"This situation has developed much more rapidly than last year," said chief executive David Hinton.

"Despite asking for customers' help to use water for essential uses only, regrettably we've now been left with no choice but to introduce this temporary use ban restriction to protect customers' supplies across Kent and Sussex," he added.

Southern Water, which supplies areas of Kent, also issued a warning on Thursday that demand for water in the county was "outstripping supply".

The provider said that demand was 15 per cent higher than expected for this time of year.