Recovery underway in tornado-hit Mississippi, 25 dead

ROLLING FORK: Mississippi started clean-up operations on Sunday (Mar 26) after a destructive tornado tore across the state, killing at least 25, shredding houses and largely wiping out the small town of Rolling Fork.

Under warm spring sunshine, shocked rescue workers surveyed the damage with roofs blown away, buildings flattened and cars smashed together amid piles of debris.

The weather system, mixed with thunderstorms and driving rain, left a trail of havoc across the southern state late Friday, slamming several towns.

The National Weather Service gave the tornado a rating of a four out of five on the Enhanced Fujita scale, saying that it had cut a path of up to three-quarters of a mile wide for 95km.

The American Red Cross moved into a National Guard building in Rolling Fork hours after the storm struck the town, which is home to fewer than 2,000 people.

An area was set up as an infirmary and boxes full of cereal bars and baby diapers were shuttled in to provide food and medical support for storm victims who had "lost everything", said John Brown, a Red Cross official for Alabama and Mississippi.

Anna Krisuta, 43, and her 16-year-old son Alvaro Llecha took shelter at the site, saying their house was "in pieces".

Twenty-five people were killed and dozens more injured, according to Mississippi's emergency management agency.

The severe weather also left a man dead in neighbouring Alabama when he was trapped under an overturned trailer, the sheriff's office in Morgan County said.

Officials, including Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas gathered in the levelled town on Sunday afternoon, praising rescue efforts and pledging support "for the long haul".