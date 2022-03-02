Red Cross chief 'cautiously positive' about possible prisoner visits in Ukraine

GENEVA: The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross told Reuters on Tuesday (Mar 1) that he was "cautiously positive" the ICRC would gain access to Ukrainian and Russian prisoners held in the context of the conflict.

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that it was holding 200 Russian prisoners of war, while Russian news agencies cited Denis Pushilin, leader of Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, as saying that there were hundreds of Ukrainian PoWs.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

ICRC President Peter Maurer said that based on his latest discussions with senior Ukrainian and Russian officials, they seemed to understand the neutral aid agency's work.

Maurer, asked about prisoner visits, said in an interview: "It hasn't happened yet. But I am cautiously positive from my conversations now over the last couple of days with Ukrainian and Russian interlocutors that there is a good understanding of what the legal situation is, and about the importance of ICRC having access (to detainees) and being able to do that work."

He added: "It will need security, logistics, everything in place. That's not for tomorrow, immediately. But I haven't found political objections, either from the one side or another side, to ICRC's basic and core mandate functions."

The ICRC visits people in detention centres worldwide, from Syria to the US base on Guantanamo Bay, requiring private interviews with inmates to check that their treatment and conditions of detention are humane in line with the Geneva Conventions. The agency also transmits family messages.