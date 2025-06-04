Red Cross confirms 27 killed in Gaza after gunfire on aid seekers

GAZA CITY: The International Committee of the Red Cross said its field hospital in Gaza's Rafah city recorded 27 deaths on Tuesday (Jun 3), matching a toll given by rescuers after Israeli forces opened fire near an aid centre.

"Early this morning, the 60-bed Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah received a mass casualty influx of 184 patients. This includes 19 cases who were declared dead upon arrival and eight more who died due to their wounds shortly after," the ICRC said.

The organisation added in a statement that survivors of the early morning incident said they had been "trying to reach an assistance distribution site".

Gaza's civil defence agency earlier said 27 people were killed after Israeli troops fired on a crowd near a US-backed aid distribution centre.

The Israeli military said some people moving towards the aid centre had left the designated route, prompting "warning fire".

"After the suspects failed to retreat, additional shots were directed near a few individual suspects," a military statement added.