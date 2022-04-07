Red Cross evacuee convoy arrives from Russian-held city

ZAPORIZHZHIA: A Red Cross convoy arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday (Apr 6) after failing to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol, an AFP journalist on the scene reported.

Accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), seven buses and at least 40 private cars arrived in the city carrying hundreds of evacuees from Russian-occupied areas, in what was the first successful international evacuation six weeks into the war.

The ICRC said most of the people arriving were in fact from Mariupol, which is still held by Ukrainian forces, but had been evacuated from the nearby Russian-held city of Berdiansk.

"These people have really gone through the worst," ICRC spokesperson Lucile Marbeau told AFP.

"We've been hearing people saying how they had to walk out of Mariupol. There in Mariupol there is still no food, no water, no electricity."

Marbeau explained that there was "barely any connection" for residents to be able to call their families or try and find a way out.

The ICRC said in a social media post that more than 500 evacuees in total were brought to Zaporizhzhia.