Red Cross teams on way to Mariupol, but without aid

GENEVA: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is sending staff to the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and is hopeful that evacuations of thousands of civilians can begin on Friday (Apr 1), a spokesperson said at a media briefing.

The city has been encircled since the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb 24; a previous attempt by the Red Cross to access it in early March failed because the route was found to be unsafe and conflict resumed.

"We have permission to move today and we are en route to Mariupol," ICRC spokesperson Ewan Watson said. "We are hopeful it (the safe passage operation) will commence today."

The Red Cross team of 3 cars carrying 9 staff members aims to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and a number of private vehicles out of the city, where up to 170,000 people are without power and have limited food, according to the mayor.

Watson stressed that the operation had been approved by both sides but the body is still working out some key details such as the exact timing as well as the destination, which will be an undetermined location in Ukraine.