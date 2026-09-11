Houthis advance along Yemeni coast, threaten Saudi oil exports in the Red Sea

CAIRO: Iran-aligned Houthis seized control of Yemen's port city of Mocha on Thursday (Sep 10) and advanced down the Red Sea coast to strategic islands, military sources said, hours after President Donald Trump said he expected the Iran war to end after the US midterm elections.

Yemeni government military sources said the Houthis had gained further leverage over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the southern outlet of the Red Sea and one of the world's most important shipping routes, and had reached the islands of Hanish.

If the Houthis were to gain control of the waterway on the opposite side of the Arabian Peninsula from the Strait of Hormuz, it could give their backer Iran a critical advantage in the war with the United States, reducing supplies through a second major transit corridor and sending oil prices surging.

It could also make it harder for Trump to find an exit from a war that has hurt his Republican Party's electoral prospects ahead of the November midterms.

Yemen's Houthi-run humanitarian operations coordination centre said in a statement that Red Sea navigation is safe for all shipping companies except for Saudi vessels.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, has relied on the Red Sea route since the Iran conflict effectively closed Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil used to flow.

Yemeni government forces and their allies are relocating south along the Red Sea coast to Dhubab on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, across from Perim Island, government military sources said. Control of Dhubab and the island is key to gaining hold of the strait, they said.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg told a UN Security Council meeting about Yemen on Thursday that the international community must act to address "a new and more dangerous phase" in the Yemen war.

The Houthis' gaining control of Mocha gave them "a direct presence on the approaches to one of the world’s most vital straits", raising serious concerns about freedom of navigation, he said.

Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz, the US representative at the meeting, accused the Houthis of acting as "agents and tools of Iran".

"This escalation is unacceptable, and those who enable it bear responsibility for its consequences," she said.

Yemeni government, Iranian and regional sources told Reuters the Houthi advance down the coast this week came with direct guidance from Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said, without elaborating, that the group's operations were defensive and would stop once attacks on Yemen stopped.