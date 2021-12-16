Regeneron says its COVID-19 therapy has lower potency against Omicron

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday (Dec 16) its COVID-19 antibody therapy is less effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, though it is still active against the Delta.

The Omicron variant has been detected in 77 countries since it was first identified three weeks ago, fueling concerns that its large number of mutations will help it spread faster and evade protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

Earlier this week, German researchers found that COVID-19 therapies developed by Eli Lilly and Regeneron lose most of their effectiveness when exposed in laboratory tests to the Omicron.