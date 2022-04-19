Logo
World

Regional governor says Russian forces have seized east Ukrainian city of Kreminna
World

A view shows a torn flag of Ukraine hung on a wire in front an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

19 Apr 2022 11:31PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 11:36PM)
KYIV: Russian forces have seized the city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine and Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the city, the regional governor said on Tuesday (Apr 19).

Kreminna, which had a population of more than 18,000 before the war with Russia, appears to be the first city confirmed to have been taken by Russian forces since they launched a new offensive in eastern Ukraine.

"Kreminna is under the control of the 'Orcs' (Russians). They have entered the city," Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, told a briefing.

"Our defenders had to withdraw. They have entrenched themselves in new positions and continue to fight the Russian army."

He did not say when the Russian forces established control over Kreminna but said they had attacked "from all sides".

"It is impossible to calculate the number of dead among the civilian population. We have official statistics - about 200 dead - but in reality there are many more, " he said, without making clear what period the estimated death toll covered.

Russia, which launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb 24, denies targeting civilians. Ukraine said on Monday the Russian forces, after regrouping, had launched a new offensive focused on eastern Ukraine.

The seizure of Kreminna takes Russian forces a step closer to the much larger city of Kramatorsk, one of Russia's potential targets in its offensive on the Donbas region of east Ukraine.

Capturing Donbas and the southern port city of Mariupol would help Russia establish a land link between territory it controls in eastern Ukraine and the Crimea region that Moscow seized and annexed in 2014.

Source: Reuters/az

