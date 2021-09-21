Regulators could OK Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for older Americans this week

WASHINGTON: US regulators could authorise a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for older and some high-risk Americans early this week in time for the government to roll them out by Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give the nod to the third shots for at least this group before advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are due to meet on Wednesday. The CDC panel will discuss more precise recommendations for how to administer the shots.

On Friday, an FDA advisory committee voted to recommend emergency authorisation of the additional Pfizer shots for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness. The initial Pfizer vaccinations consisted of two doses.

The panel decided against recommending broader approval, citing a lack of evidence to support broad use, and they wanted to see more safety data, especially about any risk of heart inflammation in younger people after vaccination.

President Joe Biden has pushed for the additional shots in the face of surging hospitalisations and deaths caused by the highly contagious Delta variant, mostly among the unvaccinated, and rising cases of breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated Americans.

The FDA is not bound to follow the panel's recommendation but usually does. The rollout of boosters can begin as soon as the FDA authorises the shots and the head of the CDC signs off on how they will be administered.

The FDA could later widen access to the booster shots. Top FDA members have been split on the necessity of the boosters, with interim head Janet Woodcock backing them and some of the agency's top scientists arguing they are not needed yet.

Woodcock said on former Biden administration official Andy Slavitt's podcast on Monday that boosters could be an important tool to contain the pandemic in the United States by reducing transmission.

"If people are acquiring the virus and spreading it, you want to stop that as much as possible. Of course we're using mitigation measures like masking and so forth, but vaccination is important," she said.