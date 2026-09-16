Rob Reiner son will not face death penalty, prosecutor says

Nick Reiner had a history of addiction and mental health issues.



He lived in a guest house on his parents' property, and had attended a party at the home of comedian Conan O'Brien with his parents prior to their deaths, an event at which some attendees reportedly said he had behaved erratically.



Rob Reiner, the son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner, started his showbiz career in acting.



He won fame as the oafish son-in-law Michael "Meathead" Stivic on groundbreaking 1970s sitcom All in the Family, before transitioning to directing.



As a director, his output included classic films like 1984's rock music mockumentary This is Spinal Tap, fantasy gem The Princess Bride from 1987 and seminal coming-of-age movie Stand By Me.