Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested after parent's deaths

LOS ANGELES: Rob Reiner’s younger son, Nick Reiner, was in custody Monday (Dec 15) after being booked for what investigators believe was the fatal stabbing of the director-actor and his wife at their Los Angeles home a day earlier, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what charges Nick Reiner, 32, would face. Online records show he remained in jail on Monday. Police Chief Jim McDonnell said he is being held on $4 million bail.

Representatives for Reiner's family did not immediately respond to a request for comment and it wasn’t immediately clear if Nick Reiner had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Reiner, the son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, had long been one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood whose work included some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and ’90s, including “This Is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Princess Bride.” Reiner’s death led to an outpouring of grief from Hollywood and beyond.