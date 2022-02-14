Relief, concern at Kyiv airport as West calls citizens home

KYIV: Moroccan entrepreneur Aimrane Bouziane sighs with relief after seeing the "boarding" sign for his flight light up at Kyiv's main airport despite fears that airspace may soon close over Ukraine.

"I think the soundest choice to make is to leave Ukraine now," the 23-year-old said before heading off to passport control.

"I am leaving because of the situation, because I value my life."

The ex-Soviet state's air links with the world appeared in danger after KLM suspended flights citing risks from more than 100,000 Russian soldiers conducting drills across long stretches of Ukraine's frontier.

Washington warns that an invasion could start "any day" and analysts predict that other international carriers may also soon stop flying to Kyiv because of the soaring insurance costs.

The febrile atmosphere was stoked further when a low-cost Ukrainian carrier had to divert a flight from Portugal and land its 175 passengers in Moldova because the plane's Irish leasing company refused it permission to cross into Ukraine.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry was trying to arrange buses for the stranded passengers. A growing number of Western governments were urging their citizens to get out while they can.

American sports coach Denis Lucins said he was hoping for the best after landing in Kyiv - in defiance of US travel guidance - to visit his wife and seven-year-old son.

"I personally don't think anything is going to happen," Lucins said in reference to US warnings of a looming war.

"But unfortunately, nobody can read Vladimir Putin's mind."